Pastors come together to talk about coronavirus

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The coronavirus is affecting just about every aspect of our daily lives now.

Some local pastors say places of worship are no different.

The pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. R.B. Holmes, and the pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church joined together Friday. They held a press conference, along with a group of other local faith leaders.

It was held at Bethel M.B. Church in Tallahassee.

"Our faith teaches us to fear not, faint not, fret not, and forget not the power of our Lord. We must worship," Rev. Holmes said.

The pastors kept reiterating the importance of having faith. However, they also wanted to focus on practicing good hygiene. They say exercising both is vital during this critical time of dealing with the coronavirus.

Rev. R.B. Holmes says the public should not be afraid of the coronavirus, and they shouldn't be scared to still come to church either.

He and other local pastors are taking extra steps to keep their congregations safe.

"We're not going to panic. We're not going to walk in fear. We're going to use common sense and wisdom and understanding, because we do want to protect our parishioners," he said.

Rev. Julius McAllister saying faith leaders will be sanitizing the pews, doors, tables and chairs, baskets and everything they can inside places of worship.

"Some of the things that we have done historically, like shaking hands and embracing and hugging and kissing on the cheek, we'll replace that with a friendly wave. A friendly wave so that people will know that we take this serious," said Rev. McAllister.

Rev. Holmes says if you're not feeling well, stay home. He says if you're healthy and able, to come on to church.

The pastors say they will follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control to ensure they implement best practices.

Through all of the safety precautions taken, the pastors say they have not forgotten about the power of prayer. A couple of the other leaders present prayed for deliverance from the virus, and prayed for those who have contracted it and their families.

During the press conference, the pastors also announced a new initiative called, "Operation Love."

Local churches will partner with Elder Care Services to be there to help support senior citizens in the community who may need assistance during the pandemic.