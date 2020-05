By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Patients First says they are now offering COVID-19 coronavirus testing at their clinic on Mahan Drive.

Patients First says testing is available for people who are asymptomatic or symptomatic, and no lab slips or referrals are needed.

Patients First on Mahan Drive is open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.