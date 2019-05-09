Pavo community holding barrel racing exhibition for paralyzed deputy

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

PAVO, Ga. (WCTV) -- In South Georgia, it's time to "turn and burn," for a good cause.

A barrel racing benefit is happening this Saturday. All of the money raised will help a family who, just a few months ago, saw their life change forever.

Three barrels. Two hearts. One purpose.

On Saturday, the sound of hoofbeats will take over Rockin A' Ranch Arena for a barrel racing benefit to raise money for Cedric Humphrey, the retired sheriff's deputy who was left paralyzed in a hunting accident after falling from a tree stand in January.

"There's equipment that he needs that the insurance doesn't pay for," said Dawn Krauss with Rockin A' Ranch. "And every day life, going from a very physical, vibrant life to paralyzed from the chest down and not really having feeling in your arms and hands, that's a major life change."

The horse community is now rallying together with barrels, barbecue and, of course, a little horse power.

"When the Lord shows you to help someone, you help," Krauss said. "I'm going to be a part of that, I'm going to be a part of that, who can I wake up and bless today."

The event is free and open to the public and will be held all day Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

In the saddle for a good cause. Rockin A Ranch hosting a barrel race benefit this Saturday pic.twitter.com/6w02yN6MAd — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) May 9, 2019

There will also be a barbecue, raffle and silent auction. For more information, click here.