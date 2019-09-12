Pavo pastor one of Dyke Industries stabbing victims

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 12, 2019

PAVO, Ga. (WCTV) — The pastor of a baptist church in Pavo, Georgia was one of the victim's in Wednesday morning's Dyke Industries stabbing, members of the congregation told WCTV.

Olen Cain is the pastor at Antioch Baptist Church, but during the week he works at Dyke Industries. He is currently in good condition, along with three other patients, at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Only one stabbing victim has been released so far, a hospital spokesperson said.

Several concerned members of the church said they prayed for their pastor and his family at Wednesday night's ministry.

They said the prayer is one of hope for a full recovery, but also one of gratitude that Cain is alive. Members of the church said Cain is a wonderful person and pastor.

Several of them have kept in touch with the family and kept tabs on his condition.

On Thursday, the church changed the message on its sign. It now says these words: Pray without ceasing. That's a phrase Cain preaches often, and something the congregation intends to do as he recovers.

