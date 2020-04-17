Pay It Forward initiative allows customers to purchase gift cards from local businesses and donate to nonprofits

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County has launched a new initiative called "Pay it Forward."

The Office of Economic Vitality partnered with Swellcoin to create a website that allows you to purchase gift cards from local businesses and learn more about their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IShopTally website has 112 local participating local businesses; many have different services such as delivery, curb side pickup, or gift car or sale.

The website allows you to help out a nonprofit of your choice while purchasing from one of those local businesses; you have the option to donate a gift card directly to a nonprofit when you purchase it.

April 28 is "Pay it Forward" day, but the website is live now.

Local businesses around Tallahassee and Leon County have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"We're running about 10% of our normal sales," said Zan Walker, co-owner of The Other Side Vintage.

The Other Side Vintage has been open for 20 years; Walker says all of the relief they've received so far has been from local governments.

"The only benefits we've been given is from Leon County Commissioners and the City of Tallahassee doing their initiative. All the other ones ran out of money or ran out of time," said Walker.

Across Railroad Square, the Railroad Square Craft House is feeling the pinch; that business opened in August of 2019.

"We went from 1% or less of takeout, to 100% in takeout," said operating partner Justine Spells. "January, February, we were finally starting to hit our stride as a business. We had so many events that within 24 hours just were canceled, it was like, they just kept rolling in the e-mails."

These local businesses believe the new website could help.

"There is an option to pay it forward. Those [gift cards] are for the people who don't necessarily need it, they want to help out a small business, they want to help out a charity. So it helps out two people at once!" said Spells.

"It's local helping local, we're so grateful for them doing this!" said Walker.

The Other Side Vintage is posting its products on eBay, Etsy, and Instagram; Railroad Square Craft House is doing catering and to-go orders, as well as deliveries.

However, not every business has the option to keep operating, even at a limited capacity.

My Favorite Books does not currently have an online inventory or delivery service; that business is hoping purchases of gift cards will get them through the tough times.

"We want to encourage people to look forward to when we reopen and be invested in our future and future reading," said Team Coordinator Amanda Babcock.

25 nonprofits are currently registered on the site.

