Peace Corps volunteers on hold during coronavirus evacuation

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Peace Corps volunteers around the globe are stuck in limbo after the organization evacuates thousands of volunteers.

Last month more than 7,000 volunteers were evacuated as a response to the coronavirus, an evacuation measure the organization has never done.

One of those volunteers is Wolfgang Bucher. Bucher as called Ecuador his home for the last three years, serving as a programmatic volunteer leader helping with the youth and family program.

Now he's left looking to his community through a phone.

Bucher landed in Miami on March 16, after having less than 24 hours to pack up everything he had and say goodbye to loved ones.

"I spent that Sunday night after about 10:30 until about 3:00 in the morning, packing my apartment and getting it ready to leave," Bucher said. "It's hard. It's hard to leave anyone that you love behind and not have the luxury of let's say, staying at home or quarantining with them. And... we got this."

Bucher says that while he understands it was a hard decision, and not one that anyone wanted, it was one the Peace Corps had to take.

"When we were leaving they were shutting down airports, and we had to scramble to get out because they were shutting down inter-provincial buses, people couldn't drive, they had enacted the curfew," Bucher said. "I may have wanted to stay in Ecuador for whatever reason. I thought I was safer, I have someone I love, I wanted to continue service. But in truth, as a United States citizen I think it behooved me to leave so that I don't place the burden on a country that's already struggling with this virus."

The organization is now in a "temporary suspension period," and all volunteers have been placed on a "returned Peace Corps volunteer status." That means volunteers have access to resettlement allowances, fellowship programs if they are interested in going back to school, and a status that allowed volunteers to apply for government jobs.

Now as Bucher looks back on memories, he's waiting for the opportunity to make more. He says while this is a day to day situation, he's hopeful to return to Ecuador and continue serving within the next several months.

