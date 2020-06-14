Peaceful march takes to the Gadsden County Courthouse

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Saturday morning in Gadsden County, a protest of peace, unity, and demand for action took place. Hundreds showed up to James Shanks Middle School.

The morning began with a prayer led by Eddie L McMillian Jr, the organizer of the march. A sea of citizens in the community were gathered to say that enough is enough.

"There is a time to stand up and a time to be silent," shares McMillian, "There is a time to speak and a time to be silent. And now its time to speak."

Neighbors could hear the chants from their homes as the group made their way to the courthouse. Among the various signs, and displays of strength, was Chief of Police Glenn Sapp, in uniform.

"We work for the people," shares Sapp, "we are citizens so we need to come together. There are things in law enforcement that do need to change and I think the young people in 2020 make sure those changes occur."

McMillian furthers, "We are not looters, we are not violent, we are not rioters. We are just using our constitutional rights, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, to get the voice out there and also to show the younger generation after us that when it is all said and done that we all took a stand in 2020."

The goal McMillian expresses is for unity and for his community and others to come together. Chief Sapp addressed the crowd on Saturday, saying that they had to lead by example, "We have set the standard in Florida for peaceful protest. No justice no peace."

"We are the United States of America not the divided states of America," shares McMillian.

With every step to the pavement, and raised fist, this community hopes their message of wanting to see change in their own backyard, is heard.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.