Peacock found guilty in quintuple murder

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 20, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A judge has found Jeffrey Peacock guilty on all 14 counts against him in the 2016 murder of five friends in Colquitt County.

Judge James Hardy issued his verdict Thursday afternoon, following three days of testimony in the bench trial.

Peacock was found guilty of malice murder and arson, for burning down the house trying to cover up the crime. He was also convicted on an animal cruelty charge for killing a dog at the home.

The judge sentenced Peacock to five consecutive life sentences.

The five victims, Jordan Croft, Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, and Reid Williams, were found dead in May 2016 after a fire at a home on Rossman Dairy Road in Moultrie.

Authorities say Peacock shot each of the victims in the head before setting fire to the home.

Closing statements started at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and lasted until around 11 o'clock. At that time, Judge Hardy called for recess to deliberate the verdict.

At 12:30, the judge reentered the courtroom with the guilty verdict..

Before proceeding into the sentencing phase, the state called on five final witnesses and mothers of the victims: Reid's mother, Suzanna Williams; Jones' mother, Lucretia Roddenbery, Jonathan's mother, Beverly Montgomery; Alicia's mother, Nickey Shelley; and Jordan's mother, Laurie Doyon.

The five mothers stood in front of the judge, while Williams and Roddenbery gave an emotional speech about their sons life and death.

They asked for the harshest and maximum sentence for Peacock, saying they faced their own life sentences with the loss of their children.

Following their speech, DA Brad Shealy and Assistant DA Jim Prine also requested a maximum sentence.

The district attorney described Peacock's case as the most cold-blooded and calculated killing he had ever seen.

Peacock has 30 days if he chooses to file an appeal.