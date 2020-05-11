Peanut butter delivery caps off PBJ PLUS!

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

In addition to the truckload of peanut butter, WCTV’s PBJ PLUS! drive raised more than $72,000 for Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Second Harvest of South Georgia. The money will be used to buy peanut butter and jelly and other kid-friendly foods.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A local company donated a truckload of peanut butter Wednesday to wrap up WCTV’s PBJ PLUS! drive.

Our cameras were waiting at the loading dock when the truck pulled in to Second Harvest of the Big Bend. The entire load will go to help hungry children in our community.

"We could not be more excited,” Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth said. “A full truckload of peanut butter coming here to Second Harvest to make sure that we're able to feed children in our service area."

The truckload of peanut butter and several pallets of peanuts were donated by John B. Sanfilippo & Son, a peanut sheller and manufacturer in Bainbridge, Georgia.

"We saw on TV where you were looking for peanut butter donations in this area and decided to do it,” said Sanfilippo and Sons’ Peanut Procurement Director Ernie Purcell. “We’re very proud to be able to donate peanut butter in the area in which we work and buy peanuts."

Southern Ag Carriers offered to haul this load of peanut butter to Tallahassee for free.

The donation comes at a critical time, with schools closed, many parents out of work and lines at food giveaways getting longer.

The drive was moved online this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

