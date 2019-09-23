More than 40 events cancelled after county closes Pearl in the Wild

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — At last week's County Commission meeting, Agenda item 18 called for the closure of the Pearl in the Wild event venue. Commissioner Kristin Dozier says, "This was a really challenging issue that came before us."

According to the agenda documents, Mr. John Douglas Williams and Mrs. Nancy Irene Williams, Pearl in the Wild's owners, violated the Leon County Code of Laws.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Pearl in the Wild, is roughly 23 acres of land, and it has two structures, one of which is a bridal suite, roughly hosts about 698 occupants.

According to the county, the property currently has an agricultural exemption classification. The county found that continued use of Pearl in the Wild as an event venue constitutes a violation of the Leon County Code and is a public health, safety, and welfare concern. Dozier furthers this, saying "There were major health and safety concerns at the facility and other issues with our development code that made it impossible to keep operating under the current conditions."

HISTORY

Back in January 2016, as seen in the agenda, Mr. Williams met with Mr. Jud Allen, the County’s Chief Building Official at that time, to discuss the use of the subject property (Pearl in the Wild). During this time, Mr. Williams indicated his intention to construct an agricultural barn to be used for only agricultural purposes.

Not known to the county, the venue began operating in December 2017 as an event venue.

In May 2019, Leon County began investigations into whether or not Pearl in the Wild was operating without a permit and if it was allowing the public to occupy two structures that weren't permitted.

According to the agenda, the first visit to the site was on June 24, 2019, between a representative of Pearl in the Wild, the County’s Chief Building Official and Development Services and Environmental Services staff. A second visit was conducted on July 10, 2019.

The purpose of the second meeting was to understand why events were being held in newly constructed buildings without permits. During the site visit, several building code violations were noted, including but not limited to: inadequate supports on cross-beams, inadequate beam sizing and type, lack of fire alarms or fire suppression, electrical outlets near water bibs, non-tempered glass, and inadequate exit doors.

The agenda states that the owners did not technically violate code because they were not using their land for events but for agricultural purposes.

On July 16, 2019, Mr. Doug Williams met with the County staff, including the County’s Chief Building Official, to discuss the use violation and the building code violations. On the same day, the DOH issued a Notice of Violation for the use of a drinking well without an operating permit.

As found in the paperwork, On July 19, 2019, the DOH issued another Notice of Violation for the illegal construction, installation, and operation of a septic system.

On July 30, 2019, the County issued a Notice of Violation (“NOV”) for Sections 10-6.612, 10-6.202(b)(3), 10-6.202(c), 10-6.107(b), 10-4.601(a), and 10-4.212(b)(3). The agenda shares that The NOV ordered Mr. and Mrs. Williams to cease all use of the Subject Property by August 6, 2019.

According to the agenda, county staff believes that events continued to be hosted in violation of Leon County Code of Laws and in violation of the NOV letter.

Additionally, on July 30, 2019, the County issued a Notice of Denial of the Building Permit. The County had concerns regarding the lack of fire suppression and fire alarm systems, however, it is seen in the paperwork, that the County denied the building permit based on the proposed illegal use of the structures since event venues are not a permitted use within the Rural Zoning District. Accordingly, no members of the public should be occupying the two structures.

VIOLATIONS

The reasons for that the county is asking Pearl in the Wild to cease all operations is primarily because event venues are not allowed to be operated within the Rural Zoning District. Further, the two structures on the Subject Property were not in compliance with the Florida Building Code.

The first violation is unpermitted use of the plot of land.

As the agenda states:

The intent of the Rural Zoning District is to “maintain and promote agriculture, silviculture and natural resource based activities, preserve natural systems and ecosystem functions, and protect the scenic vistas and pastoral development patterns that typify the county's rural areas.” Allowable land uses within this district include agriculture, silviculture, ecotourism-based activities (camping, fishing, agritourism, etc.), very low density residential, and community and passive recreational facilities. The intent of the Rural Zoning District is to “maintain and promote agriculture, silviculture and natural resource based activities, preserve natural systems and ecosystem functions, and protect the scenic vistas and pastoral development patterns that typify the county's rural areas.” Allowable land uses within this district include agriculture, silviculture, ecotourism-based activities (camping, fishing, agritourism, etc.), very low density residential, and community and passive recreational facilities.

The agenda continues: The Subject Property does not meet the intersection location standards because it is not on or near the intersection of an arterial/arterial or arterial/major collector roadway. Accordingly, the Pearl in the Wild event venue is not a permitted use in the Rural Zoning District and also does not meet the commercial location standards for the Rural Zoning District.

The second violation involves the two structures that did not have the proper permits and were not structurally sounds.

As seen in the paperwork, The two structures on the Subject Property are being occupied without any environmental management permits or inspections. Any environmental violations will require mitigation, as appropriate.

The owners' attorney made a claim that Pearl in the Wild had agrotourism, against the county's NOV. However, the county states that the venue is not an agritourism activity because the two structures are new structures or facilities “intended primarily to house, shelter, transport, or otherwise accommodate members of the general public.”

According to the agenda, the structures were built around 2016-2017 and were never intended or used for agricultural purposes. Therefore, the event venue does not fall within the definition of “agritourism activity” and must fully comply with the Leon County Code of Laws.

On the September 17 commission meeting, the owners proposed a compliance agreement. The agreement would allow Pearl in the Wild to continue operating until the spring of 2020, which would allow Mr. Williams to fulfill all of the 40 contracts that are currently scheduled.

Once those events were completed, Pearl in the Wild would not be able to host events unless they received the proper approval by the county. That would mean they would have to garner an agricultural exemption by the state and renovate their structures.

However, County Commissioner Kristin Dozier says that "The compliance agreement that would have allowed them to keep operating would have been against our own rules, and we have other businesses all over Leon County that follow those rules everyday, but more importantly was the public health and safety issues."

The other option that the county made available for the business was to request an agricultural exemption from the state, but as Dozier states, "For whatever reason they chose not too, and there are code violations."

WHERE IT STANDS

Because Pearl in the Wild did not try and gain an agricultural exemption through the state, the county ordered its closure. All of the events for the venue have since been cancelled. Dozier understands the frustration that many are experiencing, "It is not all weddings I know that some large organizations in town had events and they are scrambling to find other venues right now."

As a bride herself, Dozier can only imagine the scrambling to find a new venue, "If I had one of those 40 contracts right now, particularly if it was my wedding I would be mortified. I can understand how challenging this is."

The county is aware that there are limited other options as far as venues are concerned. While there is very little that the county can do in that regard, Dozier says "This is an opportunity for businesses in town to start looking at more event space. That doesn't help the people that are looking for contracts right now but I think we will have to get creative and I am willing to help anyone brainstorm who gives us a call but we don't have as many options."

Commissioner Dozier shares that individuals looking to book venues should do their due-diligence and ask for licenses and permits before booking a venue.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.