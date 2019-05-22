Pebble Hill Plantation turns 1930s chicken coop into newest learning center

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- An iconic plantation in the Red Hills of South Georgia recently opened their latest restoration project.

Pebble Hill has repurposed a farm building from more than 80 years ago into their newest learning center and indoor classroom.

It was first built as a chicken coop in the 1930s. Decades later, the plantation used it as a maintenance shed.

Finally, the old building turned into an eyesore, and put the plantation at a crossroads.

They decided not to demolish the piece of Pebble Hill history, and instead, answer the need for indoor space for programs, workshops, and school field trips.

"To rehabilitate buildings like this one, you think outside the box for uses of the space. We didn't need a maintenance shed or a former chicken coop, but we did need an indoor space for learning and gathering museum type programming," said Whitney White, with Pebble Hill.

She says construction took a year and a half.

They kept a lot of the building original character and charm, and used salvaged timber from Pebble Hill.

The result was their own indoor classroom and learning center to educate people of all ages the ecology and history of Pebble Hill.