Pedestrian bridge near FSU would take years, $5-$7 million, expert says

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Experts say it could take years for safety improvements to come to the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash in Tallahassee.

Florida State student Natalie Nickchen was killed when a driver hit her in a crosswalk on West Tennessee Street. Since that incident, more than 16,000 people have signed a petition asking for a pedestrian bridge or tunnel.

While the City of Tallahassee does have overpass crosswalks, like at Cascades Park, Godby High School and on Connor Boulevard, Allan Franklin, director of pre-construction for Culpepper Construction, says this project would be unlike any other.

He says being it's a state road, any project would need to follow standards of the Florida Department of Transportation, the city and Florida State; that all comes prior to any funding needs, permits, design and the hiring of a contractor.

Franklin says it's a process that could take up to two years, at the earliest, and cost anywhere between $5-$7 million.

He says he believes the ultimate decision will rest on whether a new structure is an amenity or a necessity.

"I think it is a safety issue and convenience issue for the university and I think that will come more into play rather than how many people are going to use it at any given time," he said.

FSU President John Thrasher says more needs to be done for the safety of the students and faculty and that he has reached out to state and local authorities, as well as FDOT, bout this matter.