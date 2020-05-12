Pedestrian crash numbers in 2020 on track to be lower than 2019, despite two fatal crashes Monday

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two fatal pedestrian crashes in Tallahassee occurred on Monday, May 11; despite those incidents, the number of pedestrian involved crashes in 2020 is on track to be lower than pedestrian involved crashes in 2019.

There have been five pedestrian-involved crashes on West Tennessee Street in 2020; the latest was on the west side of Tallahassee at the intersection with Junco Court. The crash happened across from a shopping center; troopers say the man was not in the crosswalk when he was hit.

A pedestrian was also killed at the intersection of Springhill Road and Windy Pine Way early Monday morning.

Despite Monday's crashes, the number of crashes in 2020 is decreasing as the year unfolds; each month has fewer crashes than the last.

In 2020, TPD has responded to 59 pedestrian crashes; the Leon County Sheriff's Office has responded to six pedestrian crashes. LCSO has also responded to two crashes involving bicyclists this year.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Leon County had 170 pedestrian crashes in 2018, and 210 in 2019. So far, there have been 71 pedestrian crashes in 2020.

One hotspot for pedestrian-involved crashes is West Tennessee Street. Monday night's crash marks the third fatality on the road in 2020.

In January, FSU student Natalie Nickchen was killed in a crosswalk on West Tennessee; in March, a woman was killed on a sidewalk off of West Tennessee Street while pushing her grandchild in a stroller.

Tallahassee residents have mixed feelings about the current state of pedestrian safety.

"Oh my god. You know, Tallahassee, I don't know if it's because it's a college town or what, it's like everybody is in a hurry to go nowhere," said resident Byron Graves.

Graves says he knows which roads to avoid.

"Now people here that walk, and people that ride bikes, we communicate with one another and say, that ain't safe going there, it's not safe going there. So we want to get to a place where we can say, all of this is safe, and have more courtesy for one another," said Graves.

Juan Severini has lived in Tallahassee for eight years and says he feel safe overall.

"I think it's pretty good, they have the bike lanes, they have sidewalks. It's rather common sense to just use those," he said.

However, both residents are in agreement when it comes to safety on West Tennessee Street.

"I would like to see them to build a sidewalk or something to go over the road or something. Because these are people's kids," said Graves.

"That street is pretty congested. I would say maybe just some wider sidewalks or something like that would be definitely helpful," said Severini.

The Capital Regional Transportation and Planning Agency, or the CRTPA, approved the Tallahassee-Leon County Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan in November of 2019. A primary goal of that plan is to make walking and bicycling safer.

