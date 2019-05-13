Pedestrian hit and killed in Marion County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a vehicle last night in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on NE 7th Street near NE 56th Court.

Troopers say 29-year-old Nicklaus Knight, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, was standing in the eastbound lane of NE 7th Street.

The crash report states that a driver in a Honda CR-V was unable to slow down or stop before hitting Knight.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were not injured.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

