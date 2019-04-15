Pedestrian hit and killed near Havana

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2019

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Gadsden County involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Florida Georgia Highway (US-27) just south of Cutoff Road shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

We're told a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Authorities say the victim is a 26-year-old white male. His name is not being released at this time.

FHP, the Havana Police Department and fire officials are currently on the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area due to possible road blocks.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

