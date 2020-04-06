Pedestrian hit and killed on US Highway 90, FHP says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man was hit and killed on U.S. Highway 90 early Monday morning.

According to troopers, a car was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 near Wadesboro Road around 12:30 a.m. when a pedestrian who was walking on the south shoulder entered the roadway. The pedestrian crashed through the front windshield on the car's passenger side, FHP says.

Troopers say the pedestrian, identified as Zachary Winston Sheldon Taylor, died from his injuries at the scene.

FHP says an investigation is underway.

