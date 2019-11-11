Pedestrian hit on Capital Circle NW near Deer Run Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A person is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Capital Circle NW near Deer Run Drive.

The vehicle was driving southbound on Capital Circle NW while the person was walking northbound on the same roadway.

The vehicle struck the person.

That person was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by ambulance and is being treated for their injuries.

This is a developing story