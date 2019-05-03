Pedestrian hit on I-75 in Crisp County

By: WALB

May 3, 2019

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) -- Officials say a man who was involved in a crash was struck by a vehicle after getting out of his car on Interstate 75 in Crisp County.

The accident happened around 9:43 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 95 on I-75 northbound.

We’re told the initial accident involved a vehicle that hit a dump truck assigned to interstate construction on the southbound side of I-75, according to Haley Wade, the public information officer for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Wade said one of the individuals got out of their vehicle and was then hit by another vehicle.

The pedestrian is currently in critical condition and was taken by Crisp County EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital. AirEvac is on standby at Crisp Regional Hospital for secondary transport if needed, said Wade.

This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information comes in.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.