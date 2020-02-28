Pedestrian in critical condition after Hamilton County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is in critical condition after a car hit them on County Road 249 Friday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened near the intersection of the county road and Southwest Robin Avenue around 6 a.m.

A Buick Enclave was traveling east on CR 249, and the pedestrian was walking east ahead of the car. FHP says the front right of the car hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian ended up in the south ditch line, and the driver was able to stop the car.

The pedestrian is in critical condition at Shands Hospital, according to FHP. They have not been identified at this time.

