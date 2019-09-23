Pedestrian killed in crash on Wakulla Springs Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 23, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating after a pedestrian was killed around 6:45 a.m. Monday on Wakulla Springs Road.

Troopers say 44-year-old Michael Loggins was walking along the road, just south of Quail Court. For some reason, troopers say he stepped in front of a truck driving north on the highway.

Loggins was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP says.

The truck's driver was not hurt.

