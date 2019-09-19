Pedestrian killed in semi crash on US-27 near Mayo

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi-trailer and a pedestrian on US Highway 27 at Country Road 400, which is just south of Mayo.

FHP said the pedestrian was hit in the northbound lane and fell on the east shoulder. According to troopers, the crash happened around 4:51 a.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian was taken to Shands Live Oak Regional Medical Center where they later died.

FHP has not identified the victim.

