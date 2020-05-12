Pedestrian killed in West Tennessee Street crash, FHP says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on West Tennessee Street Monday night.

According to troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Junco Court around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers say the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk and the vehicle collided with him in the inside lane of U.S. 90 just east of the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where he was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

Troopers say the driver was not under the influence and did not get hurt in the crash.

