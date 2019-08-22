Pedestrian struck, killed early Thursday in Columbia County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- An Indianapolis man has died after being struck by a car on US 41 and NW Kelly Lane in Columbia County on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the accident happened at 5:33 a.m.

Troopers say a car was traveling northbound on US 41 as a pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old Larry Hazel, was traveling west from the eastern shoulder of the roadway into the path of the car, causing the car to hit Hazel.

Officials say the car came to a controlled stop on the roadway, while Hazel fell in the center of the roadway.