TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Pedestrian struck on West Tennessee Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian struck on West Tennessee Street in the 1000 block.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are on the scene and looking in to the matter.

Traffic will be backed up eastbound on Tennessee Street. Motorists using that street for their commute are advised to avoid the area.

TPD is asking anyone that may have seen the crash but did not talk to an officer onsite to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

