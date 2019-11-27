Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on West Tennessee Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 4400 block of West Tennessee Street.

Authorities say emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:51 p.m. on Wednesday and immediately provided medical attention for both the pedestrian and motorist.

TPD says both the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian were taken to a hospital. Authorities say the pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries.

TPD is asking motorists to avoid the area of West Tennessee Street between Blountstown Street and Junco Court for the next several hours as the westbound lanes of the roadway are closed and only one eastbound lane is open. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene or anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.