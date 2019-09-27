Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Pensacola Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 27, 2019 - Updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a crash near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Cactus Street.

Authorities originally called the accident a hit and run, but say upon further investigation, all parties remained at the scene.

TPD says around 3:16 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officials say the pedestrian was provided immediate medical attention and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Traffic Homicide Investigators have been called to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

TPD says the area of Pensacola Street between Cactus Street and Dupree Street has since been reopened.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

