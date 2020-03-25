Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Capital Circle SE crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a car hit them while they were walking in the bike lane on Capital Circle Southeast.

According to troopers, a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Capital Circle SE at Orange Avenue in the right turn lane around 10:45 p.m. The pedestrian was walking in the bike lane and walked into the path of the Charger, and the Charger's right front hit them, troopers said.

Leon County Emergency Medical Services took the woman to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with serious injuries.

According to FHP's press release, the woman was cited for failing to use a sidewalk.

FHP says the Leon County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

