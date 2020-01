By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities are on the scene of a hit and run crash on North Monroe.

The Florida Highway Patrol says after 10 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking across N. Monroe and the vehicle then fled the scene.

Authorities say the pedestrian was immediately taken to the hospital. No update on their condition was given.

FHP says southbound lanes have reopened in the area.