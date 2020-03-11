Pelham City Schools closed Thursday, Friday after possible indirect coronavirus contact

By: WALB News 10

March 11, 2020

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -- The Pelham City School Charter System will shutter all classroom doors Thursday and Friday after someone close to the school district had indirect contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the school district.

The school system was notified that 12 days ago, a member of the school community had indirect contact with a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

“To our knowledge, no one has exhibited any symptoms,” the school system wrote on Facebook. "The Pelham City Schools Charter System will be taking a proactive stance.

The Thursday and Friday closures are for the system to be able to sanitize buildings and buses.

All school activities are canceled until March 16.

The district said staff will return to work on March 16 and students are to return on March 17.