Pelham continues on road to recovery after EF-1 tornado

By: Paige Dauer | WALB News 10

April 28, 2020

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -- After an EF-1 tornado hit Pelham, crews have been working diligently to clear roadways and restore power.

Governor Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency until May 7.

Pelham City Manager Craig Bennett said they hope to have most, if not all, debris removed before that declaration ends.

He said the majority of the damage came from downed trees and power lines.

He said the community has shown true unity during this time.

“We’ve been very fortunate. Over the weekend, we had several volunteer groups have been in town who have helped residents who did not have the financial means or physical means to take care of themselves. As far as moving trees. So, those folks have helped them cut down those trees and move them to the road,” said Bennett.

Bennett said the damage is condensed inside a five-city block area.

He said that has made recovery efforts a little more manageable.

