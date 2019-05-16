Pelham names Derrick Lavatte as new boys head basketball coach

By: John Barron | WALB News 10

May 16, 2019

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -- Coach Derrick Lavatte may be new to the boys basketball head coaching job, but he is far from being new to the Pelham program.

Lavatte has been named the boys basketball head coach.

But got his start with the Pelham programs back in 2006, with the Lady Hornets.

For the past two years, Lavatte has helped lead the Hornets as an assistant coach, but is excited for opportunity, and future of the Hornets.

“You know, basketball is about passion," said Lavatte. "I told you I played at one of the Single A powers, which is Calhoun County. So I kind of just know how basketball is in this area. It’s my passion and that’s where I played at and I left a lot of blood, sweat, and tears out there. In my coaching career here at Pelham, it’s been the same. The kids have been great, the administration has been great. To get the opportunity to do what my passion is, it’s been a joy.”

Lavatte hopes to help bring a state title to Pelham in the very near future.