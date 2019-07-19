Pelham police investigate body found in yard

By Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

July 19, 2019

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -- The Pelham Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after a body was found in the front yard in the 100 block of David Street around 6 p.m., according to Assistant Chief of Police Rod Williams.

The body seemed to be a man in his 40s, according to Williams.

Police said foul play is suspected.

The department has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The scene is still active.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information comes in.

