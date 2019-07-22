Pelham residents remember friendly neighbor killed outside home

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) -- As GBI and Pelham Police continue investigating the murder of 46-year-old Kenneth Cooper, residents remember the man as a kind and friendly neighbor.

"As I rode my bicycle around, he was always very kind and nice to me," said Tammy Terry, neighbor. "We would say have a good day and that kind of stuff."

Terry says she would greet her neighbor everyday as he left for work. However, she never got the chance Friday morning.

Police later found Cooper murdered outside his home, Friday evening.

"Oh, it was terrible. I couldn't even sleep Friday night thinking about it," said Terry.

"Anytime I'd see him outside, he would wave or honk. He was really nice," said Tonesia Gay, another neighbor.

Gay's home faces David Street and witnessed Friday's crime scene.

On a normal day, she says the area is mostly quiet with low traffic.

"It's always been quiet until down the street happened and now this happened, so everybody is on high alert and scared," said Gay.

Just half a mile up Green Street, another man was murdered at home, back in March.

"We've had a lot of killing lately. We've never had this many," said Terry.

Residents say they're now keeping a watchful eye on their homes and their neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact GBI or local police.

Police say an autopsy was conducted on Cooper's body at a GBI crime lab on Monday.

