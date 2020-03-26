Pelham under emergency declaration in response to COVID-19

By: Paige Dauer | WALB News 10

March 26, 2020

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) -- There are at least four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pelham, as of Thursday.

City leaders are taking proactive measures by issuing an emergency curfew.

The executive order encourages self-isolation, and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

The curfew is effective between 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Pelham Mayor, James Eubanks, told us people could face jail time or fines if they are in violation.

Eubanks said under Pelham’s city charter, this executive order only lasts 72 hours at a time.

“Every 72 hours we re-evaluate to see if this is still necessary, if edits or changes need to be made to address any issues that may have arisen. It’s a short order and we will continue to monitor the situation,” said Eubanks.

Mayor Eubanks said the council will also practice social distancing by holding meetings through Facebook Live.

Businesses in Pelham are getting creative during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many are finding ways to stay open and serve their community while practicing social distancing.

Several stores in Pelham are now offering curbside pick-up and online services.

Pelham's executive order urges people to limit the amount of times they leave their house.

Eubanks said they’re doing their best to ensure local businesses survive these times.

“Try to remember we need to keep everyone employed that we can. We need to support our local people to the best of our ability while still observing the social distancing to keep the customers and the businesses safe,” said Eubanks.

Restrictions and policies will reflect the level of threat Pelham faces from the coronavirus outbreak.