Pelosi to send impeachment to Senate for historic trial

The standoff over when to move the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate appears to be wrapping up.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will take steps next week to transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump.

The move ends a three-week standoff but confronts the Senate with only the third trial in U.S. history to remove a chief executive.

The Senate trial could start as next week.

House Democrats impeached Trump three weeks ago on charges of abuse and obstruction over his actions toward Ukraine.

