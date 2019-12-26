Pennsylvania dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims

(AP) - An Associated Press review finds that Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses have paid nearly $84 million to 564 victims of sexual abuse.

Seven of the state’s eight dioceses launched victim compensation funds in the wake of a landmark grand jury report on sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

The funds were open to claims for a limited time this year.

The tally is sure to grow in 2020 as compensation fund administrators work through a backlog of claims.

One survivor says the money won’t make him rich, but he hopes it will make his life a little better and help him to put the abuse behind him.

