Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee first in Florida to announce reopening plans

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As the state starts to slowly reopen its economy, the Catholic Bishop who oversees how thousands worship in the Florida Panhandle announced plans for in-person services to resume.

Bishop Bill Wack said it's the right time for a limited scale-back of current restrictions, something he said was "painful" to order a few weeks ago.

"We just have a desire to be together and celebrate our faith," he said in an interview with WCTV.

Wack said each Parish can make its own decision on when and how to open up. Churches will be limited to 25% capacity, social distancing measures will be in place, and many Catholic traditions, like Communion, will be altered or nonexistent.

Even with those steps, Bishop Wack acknowledged some will be skeptical.

"I'm hearing from people who are concerned, we all are of course," he said. "It's a risk to go to the store, and it will be a risk to go to church."

St. Thomas More Co-Cathedral in Tallahassee will resume in-person services Mother's Day Weekend. Rector John Cayer said they'll follow all the steps, and don't encourage everyone to come out.

"Certainly there's a lot of caution in the minds and hearts of people but also there's a real desire to be here in person, and we respect that," Cayer said.

Weekend services will continue to be streamed online, while weekday services will still be online only.

Clergy at Good Shepherd Catholic Church have yet to make a final decision on when to reopen, according to Father Michael Foley.

"Closing the doors was painful," he said. "Opening up is wonderful but also very challenging."

He said more than one thousand people show up to worship on any given Sunday, and logistics to make sure they can slowly resume in-person services will take time.

WCTV reached out to several other Tallahassee Catholic Churches, including Blessed Sacrament, and is waiting to hear back about potential reopening plans.

A survey of large churches from other denominations indicated few are expecting to open up in the coming days.

Officials with St. Johns Episcopal Church said discussion is just underway about how to safely resume services.

According to Archbishop Robert Duncan, St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral is looking at a mid-May target, but that could easily change as plans are made.

A spokesperson for Killearn United Methodist Church also said it would be at least several weeks, if not longer, before changing its current online-only approach.