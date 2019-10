PENSACOLA, FL (CNN) - The Pensacola police department has fired a detective they say shot and killed a man outside his home.

The department says former detective Daniel Siemen was the narcotics officer who shot and killed Tymar Crawford, 28, on July fifth. They also say Siemen was terminated for violating the department's use of deadly force policy.

In a video of the incident, you can hear screaming, a scuffle and then seven gunshots.