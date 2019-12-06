Pensacola vet shares his frightening morning on Naval Air Station

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) – With the investigation into the mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola still in its infancy, many locals are trying to start the healing process.

Leaders with the local American Legion post worked quickly to see what they could do to help out. With their location just a short drive away from NAS, they decided to offer a safe haven.

"We do have a safe haven here for them, we have food available, whatever they need," said Kim Edens, an American Legion District President.

But the shooting hit close to home for Edens. Her husband, John, was on site at NAS when the shooting began.

"The boss came and told everybody that an active shooter had acted on base and no body could come in or out for the next six hours," he said.

While the shooting happened on the opposite end of the sprawling air base, Edens had no way of knowing that at the time.

The retired fighter pilot works as an instructor for young members of the Air Force preparing for deployment.

"We just locked the doors and prayed to the good lord they don't come in our building," Edens said.

Once the all-clear arrived, Edens let his wife know he was fine.

"I grabbed him and would not let go of him," she said.