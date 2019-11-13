Random acts of kindness take over Tallahassee

By Katie Kaplan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, people around the world were doing good deeds for strangers in an effort to spread positivity for World Kindness Day. Tallahassee was no exception.

"It's really great to be able to see just a small token of kindness break someone down," said Stephanie Shumate.

Shumate is the founder of an organization called Tally R.A.K., which stands for Tallahassee Random Acts of Kindness. The local campaign started early on Wednesday when the group collaborated with Red Hills Powersports to send "R.A.K. Riders" out into the city to give free goodies, like gift cards and lottery tickets, to random people.

"Kindness is the simplest choice that we have," she told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "We can all chose to be kind and its a free option."

Shoemate provided WCTV with videos of the effort and explained that the ultimate goal was to create a ripple-effect with the hope that the lucky recipients would pass on the good energy and positivity.

It is an experience that Tallahassee native Bert Pope has had first-hand.

"It doesn't take but just one act of kindness to change the world," he said.

Pope suddenly lost his wife in an automobile accident in 2016, He said the tragedy taught him, and his four children, a lot.

"What came of that was an outpouring of love and kindness," he said.

Pope created an online platform called 'Awesome.' It is a digital tool to spread kindness that includes a game and 30 challenges, like building a "blessing bag" for the homeless.

That idea happened to be what local roommates Chandler Luellen and Max Ivey were doing on Wednesday night.

"I was thinking about what I can do and organize to see if I can get something together for tonight," Ivey said.

The FSU students decided to crowdsource funding to buy warm clothes, snacks and water for local people living on the street.

"I thought it was a great idea, so I started sending it to my friends," Luellen said.

Withing hours on the chilly November night, they managed to raise nearly $1,000. While they shopped, that "ripple effect" was in full force. A stranger who was shopping at the same store overheard what they were doing and donated $100 cash.

Ivey said he was hoping to next raise money to bring pizzas to the homeless. Meanwhile, Shumate said the organization was planning a 'R.A.K. Friday' event on Black Friday. If you would like to help spread random acts of kindness you are encourage to follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

