People sleep outside at Cascades Park to end homelessness

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Roughly 40 people were expected to brave the elements and sleep outside on the grass at Cascades Park Thursday night to raise awareness about homelessness.

The 'Sleep Out Tallahassee' event has become an annual gathering and one, organizers said, that is a humbling experience.

"For me, it's an opportunity to be reminded about the privilege I have of living in housing and why we fight to make affordable housing to everyone," said Sylvia Smith, the executive director of the Big Bend Homeless Coalition.

The event is put on by BBHC, Capital City Youth Services and the Kearney Center. There are roughly 1000 men, women, teenagers and children who are struggling with homelessness in Tallahassee, said Smith.

For more information, visit sleepouttlh.org.