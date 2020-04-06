People tending to their garden amidst coronavirus pandemic

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As people cope with the quarantine, some turn to gardening to relax and provide some food for the family at the same time.

Staying at home, doesn't have to mean staying inside.

"There's a lot of anxiety right now, being cooped up indoors, the uncertainty with what's going on with the economy. So, it's good to get outside and enjoy nature, just reconnect with mother earth," Eric Pearson, assistant manager of Tallahassee Nurseries said.

As temperatures rise, and blossoms bloom, people are grabbing their shovels and donning gardening gloves rather than latex ones.

"We've had a lot of people come in, just because they want to be outside and start a garden," Audrey Post, an employee at Esposito Garden Center, explained.

Camille Lewis of Earth's Garden has started selling take home gardening kits.

"So, kits are designed for beginning gardeners, intermediate gardeners and even advanced gardeners. If you have no idea, have never grown a plant in your life or you've always grown plants and they've always died,” Lewis described.

She's even gotten her kids involved, teaching them about the environment, without leaving her property.

"Why butterflies are good and why bees are good, the benefits are endless," Lewis said.

Gardening experts say beginners can keep it simple.

"Its easiest to start with things like cherry tomatoes and bell peppers. But, there are other things you can do and you want flowers with them to attract the pollinators so that they can pollinate the vegetables." Post explained.

People enjoying the spring flowers and the possibility of a summer garden.

