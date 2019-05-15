Perry, Mann invited to NBA Draft Combine

By: Noles247 | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State guard Terance Mann and former Thomasville High School standout Reggie Perry have been invited to this week's NBA Draft Combine.

Mann announced his invitation via Twitter.

Advanced to the NBA combine this week �������� #Blessed #GoNoles — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) May 15, 2019

Mann and Perry were two of 10 players to advance to the NBA Draft Combine, after being recognized as top performers at G League Elite Camp by vote of NBA teams. He will be joined by Terence Davis, Dewan Hernandez, Oshae Brissett, DaQuan Jeffries, Tyler Cook, Jared Harper, Marial Shayok, Tacko Fall and Cody Martin.

Mann was one of 40 NBA Draft hopefuls who joined 40 of the NBA G League’s top prospects from the 2018-19 season who were in attendance at the 2019 NBA G League Elite Camp, which took place May 12-14 at Quest Multisport in Chicago.

As a senior, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive season. He averaged 11.4 points and a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game. For his career, Mann finished first in FSU history in games played (14) and tied for eighth in games started (101). He scored 1,322 points over his career, while shooting 55.2% from the floor.

He will be the second Seminole to participate in the NBA Combine, joining forward Mfiondu Kabengele. Kabengele was one of the original 66 players announced by the NBA as attendees at the NBA Combine.

Perry announced his intention to join the draft early last month after averaging 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his first year with Mississippi State in 23.9 minutes on the floor.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20.