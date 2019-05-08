Perry man killed after rear-ending semi-truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A man was killed Tuesday night when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in Jefferson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on US Highway 27, approaching US Highway 19.

The crash report states that 28-year-old Steven Turner, of Perry, was traveling west on US Highway 27 when the front of his vehicle collided with the back of a semi-truck also heading west.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

FHP says an investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted troopers on scene.

 
