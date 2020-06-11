Perry man sentenced for armed drug trafficking

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Perry man will serve a 13 and a half year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to armed drug trafficking charges.

According to the press release, when 34-year-old Justin Michael Williams was arrested, law enforcement found several guns, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

“Working together, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and federal agencies have removed a serious and dangerous drug criminal from the streets of the community,” said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe. “Our agencies are committed to using our resources in partnership with local law enforcement to assist them however we can to enhance public safety.”

Lafayette County deputies arrested Williams on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in state court, the release says. During the arrest, deputies saw meth and a gun.

The sheriff's office got a search warrant, and when it executed it, deputies found more than two ounces of meth, baggies, scales and four guns.

“Our law enforcement partnerships play such a vital role in fighting violent crime and protecting the public,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Daryl McCrary. “This sentencing is another example that working jointly with our partners is making our communities safer.”

Williams pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The release says he had several previous convictions for weapons and drug charges.

