Woman detained after barricading self in Kirkland's bathroom with BB gun

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it detained a woman Monday afternoon after she brought a BB gun into the Kirkland's located at Governor's Square Boulevard.

According to police, a woman walked into the store with the BB gun, which witnesses told police looked like a rifle, and barricaded herself inside one of the store's bathrooms.

Customers were forced to evacuate after the person brought the gun into the store, according to police. It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police say by 2:49 p.m., the scene was clear and safe. The store has reopened for business.

No one was hurt in this incident.

