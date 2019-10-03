Person dies in Valdosta blaze

By: WALB News Team

October 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta said Thursday morning a person died in an overnight fire.

Just after 3 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to the report of a structure fire at 214 North Troup Street, the release said.

The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Both floors of the two-story residence were heavily involved in the fire.

Fire crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, city officials said.

One person was found by VFD, but did not survive the fire.

VPD and SGMC EMS assisted on the scene. A total of 18 VFD personnel responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to contact Fire Marshal Chief James Clinkscales at (229) 333-1835.

