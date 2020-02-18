Person falls from third floor of FSU College of Law building

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida State University Police Department is investigating after a person fell from the third floor of the school's College of Law building.

The person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police and WCTV the person jumped from the third story.

Multiple witnesses also told WCTV that at least one class full of students saw the fall happen, then heard the victim's screams. They also said they saw the victim hanging onto a ledge for five seconds before the fall.

The building is located at 425 W Jefferson St.

FSU PD says there is no danger to the public at this time.

Police are still trying to identify the person and determine if they are a student.

This is a developing story, and WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

