Person hit and killed by car in Marion County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One person is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night in Marion County according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happening around 11:20 Saturday night on State Road 326, just east of NW 77th Street.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on the road and was rounding a curve to the right.

The pedestrian was walking in the left lane in the curve of the road.

According to the press release from FHP, the driver couldn't avoid the pedestrian, causing the front of the vehicle to crash into them.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The site of the crash was in an unlit area of the road.

An investigation is now underway.