By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says a person was hurt after they were stabbed in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly.

Police say no one died, and the public is not at risk.

The stabbing, which happened on South Monroe Street, is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

